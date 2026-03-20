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'Without US, NATO is a paper tiger': Trump calls Atlantic Alliance countries 'cowards'

The conflict has roiled global markets, killed thousands ‌and displaced millions since US-Israel strikes began on ⁠Feburary 28.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 15:44 IST
United StatesIranIsraelDonald TrumpNATOStrait of Hormuz

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