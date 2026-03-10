Woman arrested for shooting at Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion, cops probe reason for attack

<p>A woman fired several rounds at a mansion belonging to pop star Rihanna on Sunday, authorities in Los Angeles said.</p><p>No injuries were reported and a woman about the age of 30 was taken into custody, Sgt. Jonathan De Vera of the Los Angeles Police Department said. The police said booking information was pending and did not identify the suspect.</p><p>Around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots fired on a block just north of Beverly Hills, California, the department said in a statement.</p><p>The police said the motive for the shooting was under investigation. They recovered a weapon and turned the investigation over to the Robbery Homicide Division, which handles high-profile cases.</p>.<p>A representative for Rihanna did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday. She and her partner, hip-hop artist ASAP Rocky, have three children.</p><p>ASAP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was acquitted by a Los Angeles jury last year on two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, related to an altercation with a onetime friend.</p><p>This is not the first time Rihanna’s home has been attacked. In 2018, her mansion in Hollywood Hills was broken into twice.</p>