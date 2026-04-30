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'Would encourage King Charles to return Koh-i-Noor Diamond': Zohran Mamdani on British ⁠monarch's New York visit

India has previously repeatedly demanded that Britain return the 105-carat diamond.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 01:25 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 01:25 IST
India NewsWorld newsKing Charleszohran mamdani

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