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'You'd be in prison if not for me': Trump blasts Netanyahu over Israeli strikes on Lebanon, tells Bibi 'everyone hates him'

Despite the confrontation, Netanyahu's office later issued a statement saying Israel's position "remains the same".
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 03:49 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 03:49 IST
World newsIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpLebanonwar

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