<p>US President Donald Trump has vowed to retaliate to the drone attack at the US embassy in Riyadh and over the deaths of US military personnel during the Iran conflict.</p><p>Trump told <em>NewsNation</em> that you'll find out soon what the retaliation will be, a reporter at the media outlet posted on X on Monday, citing an interview with him.</p><p>The US embassy in Riyadh was hit by two drones resulting in a limited fire and some material damage, the kingdom's defense ministry said in a post on X on Tuesday, citing an initial assessment.</p><p><strong>Netanyahu says war against Iran may take 'some time', but not years</strong></p><p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the US and Israel's war against Iran may take "some time" but it will not take years.</p>.'It's a big country': US President Donald Trump says conflict with Iran can last for up to four weeks.<p>The US and Israeli air war against Iran began with attacks against Tehran on Saturday, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and prompting Iranian retaliation against Israel and missile attacks at Arab nations with US bases across the Middle East.</p><p>President Donald Trump initially projected the war to last four to five weeks, but added it could go on longer, and has since sought to justify a broad, open-ended war on Iran.</p><p>Netanyahu rejected the idea of the conflict lasting years, like previous wars in the region.</p><p>"I said it could be quick and decisive. It may take some time, but it's not going to take years. It's not an endless war," Netanyahu said on <em>Fox News</em>' "Hannity" program.</p><p>Meanwhile, Trump's stated aims and timeline for the war have shifted since it began over the weekend. On Saturday when he announced the strikes, he urged Iranians to "take back your country" and implied a goal of toppling the government.</p><p>In comments on Monday, Trump made no mention of toppling Iran's government and said the war was needed to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, which Tehran denies seeking, and to thwart its long-range ballistic missile program.</p><p>Israel is widely believed to be the only Middle Eastern country with nuclear weapons. Washington also has nuclear weapons. </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>