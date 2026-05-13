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'You're a disgrace': Kash Patel denies lying and excessive drinking at Senate hearing

Patel was question about reports alleging he drank so much that it raised concerns about his ability to do his job or be reached quickly in a crisis.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 00:00 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 00:00 IST

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