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Zohran Mamdani describes 'isolation' and 'loneliness' after anti-Muslim attacks

Against the backdrop of Ramadan, however, the attacks seem to have intensified, with the far right responding with vitriol to the visual image of Mamdani practicing his faith.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 04:12 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 04:12 IST
New York Cityzohran mamdani

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