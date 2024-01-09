Vehicle crashes into White House gate, driver in custody

Washington: A driver crashed into an exterior gate near the White House shortly before 6 pm Monday and was taken into custody, the Secret Service said, adding that the agency was still investigating whether the crash was intentional.

“We can definitively say that there’s no risk to the complex or the adjacent neighborhood, and the investigation into his motivations continue,” Anthony Guglielmi, the spokesperson for the Secret Service, said in a statement.

President Joe Biden was not at the White House during the crash.

Images from the scene showed the back of a gray SUV with a Virginia license plate stopped before a security checkpoint at the perimeter of the White House complex. No damage was visible, but the photos did not show the front of the car.