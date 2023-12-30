JOIN US
Homeworld

Venezuelan magnate Gustavo Cisneros dead at 78

The Venezuelan media mogul had expanded his family business into a global player, remaining chairman until his death.
Last Updated 30 December 2023, 09:47 IST

Cisneros on Friday announced the death of its chairman, Gustavo Cisneros Rendiles, who was aged 78. It did not provide further details.

The Venezuelan media mogul had expanded his family business into a global player, remaining chairman until his death.

"Gustavo Cisneros was renowned for crafting a sustainable legacy and particularly distinguished himself through the international expansion of the family business ventures, as well as spearheading the entertainment industry across Latin America and the US Hispanic market," the group said in a statement.

During his career, he signed deals across several sectors and expanded the Cisneros group. In 1992, Gustavo Cisneros co-founded Univision, the first Spanish-language media company in the United States.

In 1995, Cisneros also launched DIRECTV Latin America, the first all-digital direct-to-home satellite television service in Latin America. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry)

