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'Very tall...for this country': Trump calls Xi Jinping ‘straight out of Hollywood casting’

Trump said Xi had the physical presence and personality of a movie character cast specifically to portray a Chinese leader.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 05:42 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 05:42 IST
World newsDonald TrumpUS-ChinaChina-US RelationsTrendingChinese President Xi Jinping

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