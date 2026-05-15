'Very tall...for this country': Trump calls Xi Jinping ‘straight out of Hollywood casting’

<p>US <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20trump%20">President Donald Trump</a> has showered praise on Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing him as someone “straight out of central casting” and saying he looked perfectly suited to play the role of China’s leader in a Hollywood film.</p><p>In an interview with <em>Fox News</em> host Sean Hannity that aired on Thursday night, Trump said Xi had the physical presence and personality of a movie character cast specifically to portray a Chinese leader.</p><p>“If you went to Hollywood and you look for a leader of China, to play a role in a movie, he’s central casting… you couldn't find a guy like him,” Trump said.</p><p>The US President also commented on Xi’s appearance, saying the Chinese leader was “very tall, especially for this country”, adding that people in China “tend to be a little bit shorter”.</p><p>The phrase “straight out of Central Casting” refers to the iconic Hollywood agency founded in 1925 that supplied actors and extras for films and television shows. The expression is commonly used to describe someone who perfectly fits a particular role or image.</p><p>Trump has used the phrase before while referring to other prominent figures, including US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and economist Kevin Warsh, whom he recently nominated to head the Federal Reserve.</p>.Trump and Xi reached new consensus in Beijing summit, China's foreign ministry says.<p>In the Hannity interview, Trump continued to praise Xi’s leadership style, calling him “all business” and saying there were “no games” in his interactions with the Chinese President.</p><p>“I think he’s a warm person, actually, but he’s all business,” Trump said, adding that Xi did not indulge in casual conversations and instead remained focused on official matters.</p><p>Trump also claimed he often faced criticism in the US media for speaking positively about foreign leaders, including Xi.</p>