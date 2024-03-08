JOIN US
Homeworld

Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, crew safe: UKMTO

UKMTO said earlier that the authorities were investigating the incident.
Last Updated 08 March 2024, 16:49 IST

Dubai: A vessel travelling 50 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's city of Aden reported on Friday two explosions in the sea ahead of it, but the vessel and crew were reported as safe, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group has launched drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November. They say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians over the war in Gaza.

UKMTO said earlier that the authorities were investigating the incident while security firm Ambrey said it was aware of an incident nearly 52 nautical miles south of Aden and was also investigating.

(Published 08 March 2024, 16:49 IST)
