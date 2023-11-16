Video games, AI fuel wartime disinformation

This is a challenge for social media companies whose sites are used to publish the fake videos and spread false narratives.

"Even today we don't often notice the mistakes in AI-generated images when we quickly glance at them on our Facebook feed. It's going to get worse before it gets better," Cook told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Sadly, I think the result might be that people simply stop trusting what they see on the Internet altogether," he warned.

Arma 3 lets users extensively edit or 'mod' the game to include specific maps, weapons and vehicles without advanced technical skills. That makes it an easy way to create films and disseminate fake news.

"Finding and debunking these fake news videos is mainly a crowdsourced effort; one that involves our devs, Arma players and their related communities, and specialised fact-checking organisations," said Pavel Křižka, a spokesperson for Bohemia Interactive, which developed Arma 3.

But, he said, "even with the help of these professionals, there is no way to eliminate the problem."

In 2022, Arma was used to make a 36-minute video characterised as breaking news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine; a year before that, it was used to create a film of what was said to be a Pakistani air strike on Afghanistan.

Křižka said the company had been dealing with these types of videos since 2009. Moreover, developments in both game engines, the software that developers use to make games, and AI means the problem is likely to get worse, he said.

How to spot a human

The global video game industry is worth approximately $187.7 billion, with spending on consoles like Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox devices, as well as the games themselves.

Currently, video games have obvious flaws that reveal their origins, Křižka explained.

Capturing natural-looking humans in motion is still very difficult, even for the most modern games, as is tracking how particles of fire, smoke and dust move after an explosion.

To combat this, malicious actors will pixelate footage taken from video games or film the screen with a smartphone - exaggerating the amount of camera shake - to suggest that the footage has been taken from real combat front lines.

Fact-checkers can still detect the origins of the original video, said Pippa Allen-Kinross, news and online editor at Full Fact, a London-based fact-checking organisation, but it may make it easier to initially spread the disinformation online.

However, as the technology used to build video games improves, the giveaways may be consigned to history as companies seek to create ever more realism in their next-generation games.

Stopping the spread

Meanwhile, social media companies have come under fire for what is seen as their failure to adequately tackle disinformation, an issue magnified by global conflicts.

Social media companies use AI to moderate content on their platforms, but the realism of video games has challenged their systems.