Video of parents making children pose with wild alligator resurfaces online; draws ire

An old video of parents urging their young children to pose next to an alligator has resurfaced online and has drawn the ire of netizens. In the video the adults can be seen urging their two young girls to stand alarmingly close to the alligator. The girls seems nervous and scared but the parents seem to be oblivious.

Meanwhile, the alligator is seen with its mouth wide open in the grass. Another woman can also be seen posing for a picture nonchalantly. She then calls a child over to join her in the photo. Next, a man can be seen casually taking a photo with the child. While the children in the video seem to be nervous and unsure of taking photos and videos so close to a giant wild reptile, the adults seem unperturbed.

NDTV reported that the incident took place in Everglades National Park in Florida, US.