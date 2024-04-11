Videos of Pakistan Army 'torturing' Punjab province policemen trigger outrage

The Punjab police, in a statement, said: “This matter in Bahawalnagar, which went viral on social media, has been taken out of context and exaggerated. Fake propaganda is being made on social media.”

The episode is being presented in a way to imply that there has been fighting between the Pakistan Army and Punjab Police, the statement said, adding, “When the unverified videos went viral, both institutions launched a joint investigation. Officers from both institutions reviewed the facts and peacefully resolved the matter.”

“Punjab Police and the Pakistan Army are cooperating to eliminate terrorists, miscreants and criminals from the province. We request that social media users do not spread fake propaganda,” the statement said.