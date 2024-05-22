Vietnam appoints top policeman as country's new president

Hanoi: Vietnam's parliament elected police minister To Lam as the state president on Wednesday, in a move analysts see as a "stepping stone" for Lam to bid later for the position of chief of the ruling Communist Party, the country's top job.

Lam's election followed the appointment on Monday by Vietnam's National Assembly of its new chairman, former deputy Tran Thanh Man, possibly bringing to a temporary end two-months of heightened political turbulence which saw the exit of three of Vietnam's top five leaders over unspecified wrongdoings.

In line with normal procedures in the tightly-controlled one-party state, lawmakers voted unanimously on a resolution that approved Lam's election after a secret ballot about him, the only candidate for the job. That followed his nomination by the Communist Party last week.

As head of the public security ministry, Lam, 66, has been a crucial figure in a sweeping anti-graft campaign, known as "blazing furnace", which is aimed at rooting out widespread corruption but has also been seen by critics as a tool to sideline opponents during political infighting.

That in turn is denting the country's appeal among foreign investors, who mostly reduced their securities holdings in recent months in coincidence with bad political news. It is also paralysing the public administration, with billions of dollars in foreign aid and public funds unspent.

After his election, Lam told lawmakers he would "resolutely and persistently continue the fight against corruption".