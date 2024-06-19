Vietnam government says party chief of capital Hanoi resigns

Hanoi: The party chief of Vietnam's capital city Hanoi, Dinh Tien Dung, has resigned, the government said on Wednesday, marking the latest top official to exit as the ruling Communist Party carries out a major reshuffle.

Dung, 63, a former finance minister, was found by the party to be responsible for violations committed at the finance ministry during the 2016-2021 period, the government said in a statement.

Dung is a member of the Politburo, the most powerful decision-making body in the Southeast Asian country.