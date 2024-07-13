Vietnam landslides kill 11 after heavy rain

Hanoi: Landslides triggered by torrential rains in mountainous northern Vietnam buried a 16-seater van, killing at least 11 people and leaving some missing on Saturday, state media reported.

Rescue teams including soldiers and citizens Ha Giang province had found 11 people dead and four injured, state-run Vietnam News Agency reported.

Local authorities said the exact number of people in the van was not known and the aftermath of the heavy rains was complicating search and rescue efforts, the report said.