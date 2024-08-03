Vietnam President To Lam takes top job as Communist Party chief

Hanoi: Vietnamese President To Lam was named general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the nation's top position, on Saturday, replacing Nguyen Phu Trong, who died two weeks ago.

Lam took over the duties of party chief on July 18, a day before Trong's death as his health was deteriorating.

Party delegates unanimously supported Lam's nomination, officials told a press conference.

Addressing the delegates, he vowed to inherit and promote Trong's legacy, make no changes to the Southeast Asian nation's foreign policy, focus on achieving its socioeconomic development goals and "fiercely" continue Vietnam's anti-graft campaign.