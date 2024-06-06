Vietnam tycoon on death row for massive fraud illegally moved money overseas, police say

State media said on Thursday that Lan had illegally transferred $1.5 billion out of Vietnam and moved $3 billion into the country. The reports did not specify which countries were the recipients or origins of that money. A court in April sentenced Lan to death for her role in siphoning off more than $12 billion from Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), which she effectively controlled through dozens of proxies, despite rules strictly limiting large shareholding in lenders.