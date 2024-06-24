Home
Vijay Mallya’s son Sid Mallya marries long-time girlfriend Jasmine in London

Business tycoon Vijay Mallya's son Sid Mallya tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jasmine in London over the weekend. The duo took to their social media accounts to share official wedding pictures.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 07:24 IST
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 07:24 IST

Sid Mallya, son of fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya, married his girlfriend Jasmine in an intimate ceremony in Hertfordshire near London.

Credit: Instagram/@sidmallya

The couple took to social media to share official wedding pictures. “Mr and Mrs Muppet,” Sid captioned his post.

Credit: Instagram/@sidmallya

Reportedly, the couple had a Christian wedding followed by a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

Credit: Instagram/@fearlesslyblack

The wedding was graced by close family members and their friends.

Credit: Instagram/@carleydizon

Sid and Jasmine have been dating each other for quite some time and were engaged during a Halloween party in November last year.

Credit: Instagram/@sidmallya

Published 24 June 2024, 07:24 IST
