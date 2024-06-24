Vijay Mallya’s son Sid Mallya marries long-time girlfriend Jasmine in London

Sid Mallya, son of fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya, married his girlfriend Jasmine in an intimate ceremony in Hertfordshire near London.
The couple took to social media to share official wedding pictures. “Mr and Mrs Muppet,” Sid captioned his post.
Reportedly, the couple had a Christian wedding followed by a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.
The wedding was graced by close family members and their friends.
Sid and Jasmine have been dating each other for quite some time and were engaged during a Halloween party in November last year.
Published 24 June 2024, 07:24 IST