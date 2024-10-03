Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Vijaya Dashami festivities begin in Nepal

Kathmandu becomes almost empty of vehicles and people as half of the people residing in the capital city return to their native homes in the countryside.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 11:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 11:49 IST
World newsNepal

Follow us on :

Follow Us