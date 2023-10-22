'Most sought-after Scotch whisky' to go for auction in London in November

The bottle is from The Macallan distillery, a single malt Scotch whisky distillery in Scotland and is said to be 96 years old. The auction will take place in London on November 18 and the advance bidding will start on November 1.

A version of The Macallan 1926 was sold in 2019 for a record price of 1.5 million pounds(Rs 15 crore).

It was recorded as the highest amount paid for any bottle of drink, reported The Indian Express.

“The Macallan 1926 is the one whisky that every auctioneer wants to sell and every collector wants to own,” Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s global head of spirits told the publication.

“I am extremely excited to bring a bottle to a Sotheby’s auction for the first time since we set the record for this vintage four years ago.”