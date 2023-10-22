'Most sought-after Scotch whisky' to go for auction in London in November

Sotheby's auction house will be putting up their "most sought-after Scotch whisky" The Macallan Adami 1926 for auction in the month of November.
According to Sotheby's, the most anticipated scotch whisky bottle will be auctioned next month with an approximate price of up to 1.2 million pounds (Rs 12 crore).
The bottle is from The Macallan distillery, a single malt Scotch whisky distillery in Scotland and is said to be 96 years old. The auction will take place in London on November 18 and the advance bidding will start on November 1.
A version of The Macallan 1926 was sold in 2019 for a record price of 1.5 million pounds(Rs 15 crore).
It was recorded as the highest amount paid for any bottle of drink, reported The Indian Express.
“The Macallan 1926 is the one whisky that every auctioneer wants to sell and every collector wants to own,” Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s global head of spirits told the publication.
“I am extremely excited to bring a bottle to a Sotheby’s auction for the first time since we set the record for this vintage four years ago.”
What makes The Macallan 1926 special is that after being aged and stored for over six decades, only 40 bottles were bottled, making them the oldest in the distillery. The lables of twelve among the 40, including the one that will be auctioned next month have been designed by Italian painter Valerio Adami.
Ahead of the auction, the bottle has gone through reconditioning under with the cork has been changed and new glue has been applied to corners of the label.