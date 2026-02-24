Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Violation of homosexuality law | Uganda police arrest 2 women accused of kissing in public

The East ‌African country enacted ​the Anti-Homosexuality Act in 2023, defying pressure from Western governments as well as local and international rights groups.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 15:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 15:56 IST
World newsHomosexualityUganda

Follow us on :

Follow Us