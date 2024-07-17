Violence over job quota protest kills 6 in Bangladesh; schools and colleges to shut

Dhaka: At least six people, including three students, were killed and more than 100 others injured on Tuesday as protesters demanding reforms of the quota system in government jobs clashed with police in major cities across Bangladesh, forcing the closure of schools and colleges.

Police and major news outlets reported two new deaths in the capital Dhaka and the northeastern port city of Chattogram while earlier today, four deaths were reported from the capital, Chattogram and northwestern Rangpur.

According to the reports, at least three of the deceased were students while the violence injured some 400 others on Tuesday as protests demanding quota system reforms spread across major Bangladesh cities a day after it took a violent turn after a week of street demonstrations.