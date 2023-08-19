Viral meme dog Cheems dies during surgery; tributes pour in

Cheems, a dog of the Shiba Inu breed, who took the internet by storm and became a meme icon, died on Friday at the age of 12 during surgery.

In a post on Instagram from the official account for Cheems, the beloved dog's owner wrote, "He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now."

"Don’t be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world. A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission has completed," the post added.