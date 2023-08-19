Viral meme dog Cheems dies during surgery; tributes pour in

Cheems, a dog of the Shiba Inu breed, who took the internet by storm and became a meme icon, died on Friday at the age of 12 during surgery.
In a post on Instagram from the official account for Cheems, the beloved dog's owner wrote, "He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now."
"Don’t be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world. A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission has completed," the post added.
Cheems, also known as Pup Balltze, found himself catapulted to fame in the mid 2010s when a rather comical photo of him went viral.
Pup Balltze, also known for his love for cheeseburgers, subsequently came to be known as "Cheems", a distorted pronounciation of 'cheeseburger'.
Cheems' fame only increased as the years went by, with an awkward photo of the dog becoming an iconic meme, used to express discomfort or weakness in particular situations.
Understandably, Cheems' demise triggered a wave of responses on the Internet, with many condoling the death of their favourite meme dog.
"Trying to hold my tears. Eat lots of treats, play and run free over the rainbow. And thank you and your family for bringing us so much joy. You're our legend forever. Rest in peace," wrote one user.
"Balltze literally changed my life," wrote another.
"Was Balltze a good boy?," joked another, referring to a popular phrase used with dogs, adding, "He was the best."