Viral Turkish shooter engages in fun scial media exchange with Elon Musk post Olympic glory

Yusuf Dikec, the 51-year-old Turkish shooter took the internet by storm after his Paris Olympics heroics, that saw him win the silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event final along with his partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan. What caught the attention of netizens is the rather nonchalant and casual approach of Dikec on his way to winning the silver medal in Paris.
After becoming a household name post his Olympics success, Dikec recently joined social media platform X. Not only that - the Turkish shooter also engaged in an intersenting conversation with tech billionare Elon Musk on X.
"Hi Elon, do you think future robots can win medals at the Olympics with their hands in their pockets? How about discussing this in Istanbul, the cultural capital that unites continents? @elonmusk", Yusuf Dikec wrote in a post on X, tagging Musk.
The Tesla CEO was quick to come up with a witty reply. "Robots will hit the center of the bullseye every time", he wrote while responding to Dikec's post.
"I do look forward to visiting Istanbul. It is one of the great cities of the world", Musk wrote in a seperate reply.
In order to protect themselves, competitors in shooting events typically wear specialised eyewear and technical ear equipments. However, Yusuf was seen wearing very minimal protective gear during his Paris Olympics campaign. He just used basic earplugs and wore prescription glasses. His calm and indifferent demeanour made him an overnight sensation on social media, as netizens went gaga over his airy approach to the sport.
This marked Dikec's fifth appearance at the Olympics, with the first one coming in Beijing, 2008. He won his first ever Olympic medal in Paris as he bagged the silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event. This is the same event where Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the bronze medal for India.
Published 05 August 2024, 14:56 IST