Viral Turkish shooter engages in fun scial media exchange with Elon Musk post Olympic glory

Yusuf Dikec, the 51-year-old Turkish shooter took the internet by storm after his Paris Olympics heroics, that saw him win the silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event final along with his partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan. What caught the attention of netizens is the rather nonchalant and casual approach of Dikec on his way to winning the silver medal in Paris.

After becoming a household name post his Olympics success, Dikec recently joined social media platform X. Not only that - the Turkish shooter also engaged in an intersenting conversation with tech billionare Elon Musk on X.