Vivek Ramaswamy accuses Kamala Harris of leaning into 'identity politics

Washington: Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has accused Vice President Kamala Harris of leaning into 'identity politics' and claimed that she only considered herself Indian American when "convenient".

Ramaswamy, who supports the Republican Party's nominee Donald Trump now, said that Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, leaned on her Indian American heritage while running for office in California, where there is a significant Asian American population, but has since shifted her focus away from that identity on the national stage.