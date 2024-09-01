Vladimir Putin gifts Kim Jong Un horses in gratitude for providing military equipment in war vs Ukraine: Report

The publication has cited South Korean media to reveal that these horses are a partial payment for artillery shells Pyongyang had sent to Moscow.

This new consignment comes two years after Putin had sent Kim 30 horses of the same breed.

KCNA, North Korea's state media agency, had earlier reported that Kim had sent a pair of Pungsan dogs to Putin in June 2024. This was after Putin's North Korea visit, during which the two leaders inked a “comprehensive partnership agreement”.

In August, Putin had reportedly sent 447 goats to Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has developed 'suicide drones' that can correctly identify and destroy designated targets after flying along different preset routes.

Also known as loitering munitions, such weapons been widely used in the war in Ukraine as well as in the Middle East.

Photos released by state media showed at least four different types of drones, some of which were launched with the aid of small rocket engines before their propellers took over.

When asked about visual similarities between some of the North Korean drones and Russia's ZALA Lancet and the Iranian-designed Shahed, which is also used by Russia, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said more analysis is necessary.