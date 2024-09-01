Vladimir Putin gifts Kim Jong Un horses in gratitude for providing military equipment in war vs Ukraine: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly sent a consignment of 24 purebred horses to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a sign of gratitude after the latter provided Russia with military equipment in their war against Ukraine.
The Times said that as per an announcement by Primorsky Krai vetenirarian authorities, 24 horses were sent across to North Korea across the land border the two countries share in the Russian Far East region. This place has rail connectivity with NK.
The report further states that among the 24 horses, 19 are stallions and five are mares. These horses, known as Orlov Trotters, are reportedly the 40-year-old Kim's favourite breed of horses.
The publication has cited South Korean media to reveal that these horses are a partial payment for artillery shells Pyongyang had sent to Moscow.
This new consignment comes two years after Putin had sent Kim 30 horses of the same breed.
KCNA, North Korea's state media agency, had earlier reported that Kim had sent a pair of Pungsan dogs to Putin in June 2024. This was after Putin's North Korea visit, during which the two leaders inked a “comprehensive partnership agreement”.
In August, Putin had reportedly sent 447 goats to Kim Jong Un.
North Korea has developed 'suicide drones' that can correctly identify and destroy designated targets after flying along different preset routes.
Also known as loitering munitions, such weapons been widely used in the war in Ukraine as well as in the Middle East.
Photos released by state media showed at least four different types of drones, some of which were launched with the aid of small rocket engines before their propellers took over.
When asked about visual similarities between some of the North Korean drones and Russia's ZALA Lancet and the Iranian-designed Shahed, which is also used by Russia, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said more analysis is necessary.
"We understand that some gifts (drones) were given in an exchange between North Korea and Russia in the past... We need to analyse various measures to see if those have improved performance," a spokesperson for the JCS said in a briefing.
South Korea, Ukraine and the United States have accused North Korea of supplying artillery and missiles to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine. North Korea and Russia have denied the allegations.
(With Reuters inputs)
Published 01 September 2024, 11:15 IST