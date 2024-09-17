Vladimir Putin urges citizens to 'have sex during work breaks' to address Russia's dire birthrate

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly urged citizens to take part in sexual activity during work breaks to fight the country’s declining birth rate.

According to a report from Metro, the Russian president’s appeal comes amid the country's falling fertility rate, which currently stands at 1.5 children per woman, well below the 2.1 needed for population stability.

Putin proposed that employees should use their lunch and coffee breaks for intimate encounters to boost the nation’s population.

“The preservation of the Russian people is our highest national priority,” Putin said, adding, “The fate of Russia depends on how many of us there will be. It is a question of national importance”, as reported by Metro.

Russian Health Minister Yevgeny Shestopalov, who echoed the similar concerns, dismissed the notion that busy work schedules should be an excuse. “You can engage in procreation during breaks because life flies by too quickly,” Metro reported him saying.

When asked how those working 12 to 14 hours would find time to procreate, he responded, “During break times.”

Overcoming Russia’s demographic crisis has proved insurmountable for the Kremlin. The population of the world’s largest country has been in decline for several years and is expected to decrease from its current 144 million to around 130 million by 2050, a significant concern for the Kremlin.