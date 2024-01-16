Voters look past legal problems to give Trump a big victory

Des Moines, Iowa: Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses in a landslide Monday, a crucial first step in his bid to reclaim the Republican nomination for the third consecutive election as voters looked past his mounting legal jeopardy and embraced his vision of vengeful disruption.
Trump’s record-breaking triumph, called by The Associated Press on Monday night only 31 minutes after the caucuses had begun, gave the former president an important win in a state that had rejected him eight years ago. But on a bitter cold night, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis finished in a distant second place, according to the AP, in a state where he had increasingly banked his candidacy, which nonetheless could provide him some much-needed money and momentum.
With Trump far ahead in most polls, much of the focus heading into the caucuses had been on the race for second, as DeSantis and Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and ambassador of the United Nations, battled for the mantle of Trump’s chief rival. With DeSantis finishing ahead of Haley in Iowa, and her leading him in New Hampshire, the possibility of a two-person race remains elusive for Trump foes, who fear a split field will ease his path to the nomination.
Even before the Iowa results were in, DeSantis had symbolically decided to fly directly to South Carolina after Iowa instead of to New Hampshire, which votes Jan. 23 and where Haley is making her next stand.
Trump is the first former president in the modern era who has sought to return to the White House. On Monday, he was on pace to exceed the Republican record of 13 percentage points for the largest victory in a contested caucus. He was also close to winning an outright majority of more than 50 per cent, a critical psychological barrier for those in the party still hoping to stop him.
Should Trump ultimately prevail as the nominee, it would set up a historic potential rematch in November with President Joe Biden that could play out on both the campaign trail and in the courtroom.
Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur who has heavily funded his own run and who has spoken mostly positively about Trump while traveling exhaustively across Iowa, was in a distant fourth, with close to 8 per cent of the vote. He dropped out of the race Monday.