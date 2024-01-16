Voters look past legal problems to give Trump a big victory

Des Moines, Iowa: Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses in a landslide Monday, a crucial first step in his bid to reclaim the Republican nomination for the third consecutive election as voters looked past his mounting legal jeopardy and embraced his vision of vengeful disruption.

Trump’s record-breaking triumph, called by The Associated Press on Monday night only 31 minutes after the caucuses had begun, gave the former president an important win in a state that had rejected him eight years ago. But on a bitter cold night, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis finished in a distant second place, according to the AP, in a state where he had increasingly banked his candidacy, which nonetheless could provide him some much-needed money and momentum.

With Trump far ahead in most polls, much of the focus heading into the caucuses had been on the race for second, as DeSantis and Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and ambassador of the United Nations, battled for the mantle of Trump’s chief rival. With DeSantis finishing ahead of Haley in Iowa, and her leading him in New Hampshire, the possibility of a two-person race remains elusive for Trump foes, who fear a split field will ease his path to the nomination.