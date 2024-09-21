Voting concludes in crucial Sri Lankan presidential polls

Colombo: Voting for the crucial presidential elections concluded at 4 pm in Sri Lanka on Saturday in the island nation's first poll since its worst economic meltdown in 2022.

Officials are yet to release the final voting percentage. By 2 pm, more than 60 per cent of the eligible 17 million eligible people had voted, they said.

“At 4 pm, we will try to start postal vote counting and at 6 pm, we would like to start normal counting. Within two or three hours after the counting of votes starts, we can display the results,” said Colombo City Deputy Election Commissioner MKSKK Bandaramapa earlier in the day.

The first result can be released by midnight, Election Commissioner General Saman Sri Ratnayake was quoted as saying by The Daily Mirror news portal.