Wally, the emotional support pet alligator, is mistakenly released into the wild, says owner

WallyGator, the emotional support alligator who enjoyed a moment of fame last year when he was denied admittance to a Major League Baseball game, is back in the news.

He's gone.

Wally's owner, Joie Henney, said on social media that the alligator had been taken early in the morning of April 21 from a pen where he was being kept in Brunswick, Georgia.

Henney said on Monday that he had learned that Wally was taken by a person who had then dropped him in someone else's yard, possibly to scare them. When the alligator was discovered, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources was called, and brought in a trapper, who caught and released the animal into a swamp where about 20 other alligators lived, Henney said.