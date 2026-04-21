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War in Iran is causing biggest energy crisis in history, IEA says

The ‌war in the Middle East has choked up maritime traffic ‌in the Strait of Hormuz, which is ⁠a conduit for a fifth of global oil and liquefied ‌natural gas flows.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 08:30 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 08:30 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelEnergyWest AsiawarStrait of Hormuz

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