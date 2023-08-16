Home
Homeworld

Warehouses, grain silos damaged in Russian attacks on Ukraine's Danube port - Guv

Ukraine has two main ports on the Danube River - Reni and Izmail. Both have been attacked before.
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 06:27 IST

Grain silos and warehouses were damaged in the Russian overnight drone attacks at one of Ukraine's Danube river ports, Ukraine's Odesa's Governor Oleh Kiper said on Wednesday.

"Russian terrorists attacked Odesa region twice last night with attack drones. The main target is port and grain infrastructure in the south of the region," Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

He did not specify which port was attacked. Ukraine has two main ports on the Danube River - Reni and Izmail. Both have been attacked before.

(Published 16 August 2023, 06:27 IST)
