Wars and elections complicate WTO deal-making ahead of Abu Dhabi meeting, says WTO chief

Geneva: The head of the World Trade Organization warned on Friday that it could be difficult to strike deals at a major ministerial meeting later this month given a spate of upcoming elections, recessions and wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Trade ministers gather for a meeting in Abu Dhabi from Feb 26-29 where they will try to broker global trade agreements, including on reforming the 29-year-old body's hobbled dispute system and cutting fishing subsidies.

"It's going to be a bit tough because the conference is taking place at a difficult conjuncture," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told reporters in Geneva, describing negotiating positions as far apart. "We are facing a lot headwinds, economic and political headwinds. You will understand it's not going to be easy."