Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Was the Trump election a setback for women? Even women do not agree.

One voter from Maine, interviewed after Trump declared victory, offered a takeaway shared by many. As she put it, 'The sisterhood did not stand up.'
International New York Times
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 16:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 16:57 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpwomenUS Presidential Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us