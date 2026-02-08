<p>Washington - Washington Post publisher and CEO Will Lewis is leaving the newspaper, it announced on Saturday after carrying out widespread layoffs this week.</p><p>"During my tenure, difficult decisions have been taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post so it can for many years ahead publish high-quality nonpartisan news to millions of customers each day," Lewis wrote in a message to staff that was shared online by the newspaper's White House bureau chief, Matt Viser.</p>.‘I didn’t make a mistake’: Trump declines to apologise for racist video of Obamas.<p>Jeff D'Onofrio, chief financial officer of the newspaper owned by Jeff Bezos, will serve as acting publisher and CEO, the Post said. Lewis, a former Dow Jones chief executive and publisher of the Wall Street Journal, was appointed to the role at the Washington Post in 2023. He took over from Fred Ryan, who had served as publisher and CEO for nearly a decade.</p>