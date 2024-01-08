Watch | Bangladesh cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh men's national cricket team and a member of the country's ruling party Awami League was seen slapping a fan at one of the polling stations where Hassan had arrived recently to exercise his vote.

In a widely circulated video, Hasan can be seen trying to enter a polling booth when he is suddenly surrounded by a few people. As the cricketer tries to walk past, one of the boys in the mob reportedly tries to pull Hasan from behind which is when the latter retorts with a slap.

In the video, the boys look shocked and disperse after Hasan slaps one of them, and later the guy who was recording the video is seen putting the phone down.