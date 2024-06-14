Watch: Biden appears to wander off while with G7 leaders, Meloni guides US President back to group

US President Joe Biden is no stranger to gaffes, and has committed a couple already since he arrived for the G7 Summit in Italy. Upon landing, he was seen awkwardly giving a salute to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and later appeared to wander off from the group of leaders while they were posing for a picture.

In the video, which has now been widely shared online, Biden is seen walking away from the group of leaders before the Italian PM notices and guides him back to take a photograph. The clip shows Biden smiling, and moving away a few feet before he shows an enthusiastic thumbs up to someone. However, when the camera moves towards him, nobody else can be seen in that direction.