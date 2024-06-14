Watch: Biden appears to wander off while with G7 leaders, Meloni guides US President back to group

US President Joe Biden is no stranger to gaffes, and has committed a couple already since he arrived for the G7 Summit in Italy. Upon landing, he was seen awkwardly giving a salute to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and later appeared to wander off from the group of leaders while they were posing for a picture.
In the video, which has now been widely shared online, Biden is seen walking away from the group of leaders before the Italian PM notices and guides him back to take a photograph. The clip shows Biden smiling, and moving away a few feet before he shows an enthusiastic thumbs up to someone. However, when the camera moves towards him, nobody else can be seen in that direction.
Meloni is seen rushing to his rescue, drawing his attention to the group of leaders who are posing for the picture. Biden then makes his way back to the group.
Another video of his interaction with Meloni, upon arrival, has also gone viral where the US President is seen shuffling to the stage and echanging pleasantries with Meloni. After talking for some time, he raises his hand to his forehead, saluting her, before he slowly walks off stage.
Biden's most recent incident comes after he was mocked by Republicans for appearing to be virtually motionless for almost a minute while a musical performance was on at the White House. While Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, who were next to Biden, appeared to be dancing and laughing through the show, the president's gaze was fixated and he appeared frozen.
His rivals have often mocked him in an attempt to discredit Biden as a viable president choice, due to his advanced age, as the US heads to polls.
This is not the first time the US leader has had an awkward moment with other world leaders either. In February, Biden confused French President Emmanuel Macron's name with Francois Mitterrand - the former leader who has been dead for almost three decades. In a similar snafu, he referred to VP Harris as 'President'.
Published 14 June 2024, 13:31 IST