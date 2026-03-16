<p>Israel's Prime Minister, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a>, responding to the news revolving around his death, released a video clip showing him ordering a coffee at what agencies reported to be a cafe outside Jerusalem.</p><p>"I'm dead for coffee," he said sarcastically in the clip he posted on Sunday, as he ordered a steaming cup at the cafe.</p><p>He then raised his hands to the camera, asking, "Do you want to count the number of fingers?" -- a reference to speculation on social media that his latest televised address AI-generated, as he appeared to have six fingers on one hand.</p>.Netanyahu threatens Iran new leader, says government collapse uncertain.<p>He is heard saying, "Great (he tells the seller giving him coffee), Thanks."</p><p>"What did you ask me?" he is seen asking the videographer.</p><p>When told that there are news channels saying he is dead, Netanyahu mocks, "I am dying for coffee."</p><p>"You know what, I am crazy (interchangeable with dying, the word in Hebrew) about my people. They are behaving (conducting) in a fantastic way. You want to count the number of fingers. You can show us, here (raising left hand), here (raising right hand). You saw!" the Israeli prime minister was quoted by agencies.</p><p>When asked if he wants to give a message to people looking to go out, he cautioned that they can go out for some fresh air but should be near protected shelters.</p><p>"The way you (Israelis) have stood by is wonderful. It gives me strength, to the government, to the army, to the Mossad and we are doing things that I cannot share at the moment but we are doing things. We are hitting Iran, even today, very hard," he said.</p><p>"We are also continuing in Lebanon. You all are telling me to continue, I am telling you all also to continue. Continue to listen to the Home Front Command all the time and also the Mayors to remain always close to the shelters," the Israeli prime minister informed.</p><p>Earlier that day, the Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps threatened to kill Netanyahu, as the US-Israel led offensive against the Islamic republic entered its third week.</p><p>"IRGC vows to pursue and kill 'child-killer' Netanyahu if he is still alive," Iran's <em>IRNA</em> news agency said in a post on X.</p>