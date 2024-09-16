Watch | Donald Trump sends heartfelt b'day letter to 8-yr-old boy battling rare brain disorder

Former US president and Republican candidate Donald Trump sent a birthday letter to Liam, a young boy who has a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency.
The video shows Liam reading the letter and soon getting emotional.
Sharad by Trump Advisor Kevin Smith on X, the caption read, "Meet Liam. A New York boy with a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency. Who got a very special 8th birthday letter from a very special person."
"This is the side of Trump the media WILL NEVER show you," he added.
The video opens up to Liam reading the letter before his mother asks him if he would like her to read it out loud for him. Liam hands the letter to her with tears in his eyes because of Trump's heartwarming gesture.
Trump wrote birthday wishes for him in the letter and also sent prayers for his good health.
"Dear Liam, Happy 8th birthday. Mrs Trump and I hope you enjoy this special occasion surrounded by the love of your family and friends. We are so encouraged by the strength and determination you have shown throughout your young life and send our best love and wishes to you as you continue to fight. Remember you are never alone, and we are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers for continued care and good health. May God bless you and your family. Stay strong. Sincerely," the letter reads.
In a thread under the post, Kevin also mentioned that the video was sent to him by Liam's family. "Donald Trump didn’t ask for Credit for this. He just did it. Because he’s a good person. No matter what the media tries to say," he wrote.
The video has garnered over 2 million views and a flurry of comments, many praising Trump for his gesture.
"This brought tears to my eyes. President Trump has a massive heart," commented a user.
"President Trump is a good man!" wrote another.
"A true man of the people," commented a third.
"I am literally crying my eyes out. What a precious little boy," commented a fourth.
Published 16 September 2024, 07:50 IST