Watch | Donald Trump sends heartfelt b'day letter to 8-yr-old boy battling rare brain disorder

Former US president and Republican candidate Donald Trump sent a birthday letter to Liam, a young boy who has a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency.

The video shows Liam reading the letter and soon getting emotional.

Sharad by Trump Advisor Kevin Smith on X, the caption read, "Meet Liam. A New York boy with a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency. Who got a very special 8th birthday letter from a very special person."

"This is the side of Trump the media WILL NEVER show you," he added.

The video opens up to Liam reading the letter before his mother asks him if he would like her to read it out loud for him. Liam hands the letter to her with tears in his eyes because of Trump's heartwarming gesture.