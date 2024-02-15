Watch: Fans overpower gunman at Super Bowl victory rally

The Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told a press conference that she was aware of the reports that some fans may have participated in the capture of at least one suspect.

She also said that the investigators are reviewing the video of the incident.

The shooting in the Kansas City was the 49th mass shooting in the United States this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The police said that three people have been arrested after the incident. They also said that the motive and circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation.

The Chief of the Fire Department Ross Grundyson said that the attacker struck 22 people -- one fatally and 15 surviving victims who suffered life-threatening injuries.

The authorities are still determining the exact number of casualties and the age group of other victims as the circumstances of the mass shooting are yet unclear.

Including agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, around 800 law enforcement officers were present at the rally and parade during the shooting.

All the Chief players, coaches and staff attending the victory rally were accounted for and are safe.

The Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his wife were also among the attendees when the gunshots were fired but were safe following the incident.