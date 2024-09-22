Watch | Joe Biden fumbles again, forgets to call PM Modi on stage

From accidentally introducing President Zelenskyy as President Putin, to fumbling over his words in the US Presidential debate, Joe Biden's numerous blunders have plagued the US President of late, prompting many people to question whether he is suitable to lead.
It appears that Biden's troubles aren't behind him either. Yesterday, at the Quad Summit, President Biden once again seemed to forget his words while he was introducing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prominent leaders from across the world like Biden, PM Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan's Fumio Kishida were present at the event to launch the Cancer Moonshot initiative.
However, after giving a speech regarding the initiative, Biden was supposed to introduce Prime Minister Modi. Instead, the 81-year-old looked around with a perplexed expression and asked, "And now, who am I introducing next?"
After a brief yet awkward pause, Biden repeated his question in an agitated manner saying, "Who's next?"
The moderator of the event quickly announced PM Modi's name, asking him to come forward and give forth his address.
A Conservative Influencer took to X (formerly Twitter) to post about the event saying, "We really don’t have a president.
"Biden completely FORGOT he was at a press conference with the Prime Minister of India.
"The entire world is laughing at us. This guy is COOKED."
Over the past couple of years, Joe Biden's rumbles and tumbles have made it to the headlines, prompting many to believe that he wasn't suited for the job anymore.
Biden's performance in the first presidential debate against Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump, where he was fumbling over his words and speaking in incoherent sentences, sparked concerns over his frail health and his mental acumen.
Later on, Biden announced that he had withdrawn from the presidential race and would not be seeking re-election. Biden stated he took the decision in the interest of the Democratic party and for the country. He further stated that he will backing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee.
Published 22 September 2024, 12:26 IST