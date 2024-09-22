Watch | Joe Biden fumbles again, forgets to call PM Modi on stage

From accidentally introducing President Zelenskyy as President Putin, to fumbling over his words in the US Presidential debate, Joe Biden's numerous blunders have plagued the US President of late, prompting many people to question whether he is suitable to lead.

It appears that Biden's troubles aren't behind him either. Yesterday, at the Quad Summit, President Biden once again seemed to forget his words while he was introducing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prominent leaders from across the world like Biden, PM Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan's Fumio Kishida were present at the event to launch the Cancer Moonshot initiative.