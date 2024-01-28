Watch: Maldives lawmakers exchange blows inside Parliament

The Maldives parliament witnessed an unusual scenario on Sunday when leaders of the ruling party and the Opposition came to blows over President Mohamed Muizzu's new cabinet.
Videos have gone viral that showed MPs of the People's National Congress (PNC) and the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) exchanging blows in the Parliament during a special session called for parliamentary approval for Muizzu's new cabinet.
The videos showed the lawmakers not just hitting each other with kicks and blows, but also some members pulling each other down from the podium.
According to a local news outlet Adhadhu, the scuffle erupted after MDP, a party with the majority in the Parliament, raised objection to four members from the ruling party joining the cabinet.
The argument escalated to a fight with videos showing one even pulling the hair of a parliamentarian, and the latter again blowing a trumpet-like instrument in front of the Speaker.