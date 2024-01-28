Watch: Maldives lawmakers exchange blows inside Parliament

The Maldives parliament witnessed an unusual scenario on Sunday when leaders of the ruling party and the Opposition came to blows over President Mohamed Muizzu's new cabinet.

Videos have gone viral that showed MPs of the People's National Congress (PNC) and the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) exchanging blows in the Parliament during a special session called for parliamentary approval for Muizzu's new cabinet.

The videos showed the lawmakers not just hitting each other with kicks and blows, but also some members pulling each other down from the podium.