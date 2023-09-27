Watch: Pro-Khalistanis wrap Indian flag around ball, kick it day after stomping on Modi's cutouts in Toronto

Amid rising tensions between India and Canada after the latter's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Narendra Modi government of being involved in Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, a video has emerged of Khalistani supporters openly disrespecting the Indian flag.

In the video, several individuals can be seen with Khalistan flags unfurled. They kick a football with the Tricolour wrapped around it.

In Toronto, demonstrators burnt the Indian flag and stomped on cardboard cutouts of PM Narendra Modi with shoes, Mint reported.