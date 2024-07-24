Watch | Troubled waters: Whale slams into boat, hurling two into sea

"I had my fishing rod right here, phone in my hand and just saw it go up," one of the brothers was quoted as saying by WMTW8 abc. One of them is also seen in the video horrified as he witnessed what the internet is calling a 'miracle of the nature'.

They also shared watching one of the men on the capsized boat jumping into the ocean while there was another person who got pushed under the boat when the giant whale hit. However, he is said to have climbed back on the boat after it stabilised.

The clip also shows a few other boats around the one that was capsized in the incident.

FoxWeather reported that even as the boat was damaged, no one on board was hurt and the two brothers helped the men out of the situation mid-sea.

Meanwhile, a US Coast Guard official is also said to have told the publication that the Northern New England command center received a MAYDAY (international radio distress signal) signal two times on the day of the boat capsizing incident in Rye.

Whale sightings mid-ocean is often shared by several netizens online. These giant mammals are mostly harmless while many clips on the internet also show people cherishing the sightings.