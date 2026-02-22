Watch | Who is 'Punch' the monkey, whose videos are going viral across social media?
With clips of him not being accepted by the animal crowd, his bonds with the zoo's staff, and his love for the plushie, Punch became an internet star almost overnight, with netizens feeling bad for his exclusion from his own.
Punch, who was born July 26, 2025, was rescued and cared for by zookeepers at the Japanese zoo. Since Jan. 19, he has been living with the troop, the zoo reported in early Feb. In their latest statement,the Ichikawa Zoo wrote that in order to integrate Punch into the monkey troop pic.twitter.com/xvgqPi4u5j
Today’s Punch So adorable. I’d say he’s getting used to this monkey group step by step, so I don’t feel the least bit sorry for him. To my international friends, there’s no need to criticize. The keepers treat not only Punch but all the animals with respect and love.#gopunchpic.twitter.com/gp9pgeWyZL
What Punch-kung has to do every single day is come cling to the big sis who takes care of himmmmmm Look at him, clinging like a baby monkey who won’t let go, literally a real baby monkey 555+ Until the caretaker has to bring food over to hand-feed him because Punch-kung… pic.twitter.com/OEpLNN8nlf