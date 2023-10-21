'We do not agree with India's decisions': UK on Canadian diplomats' exit

The row between India and Canada was triggered following Trudeau’s statement in the Canadian Parliament last month that its security forces were “actively pursuing credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the murder of Khalistan Tiger Force leader and wanted terrorist in India Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia (Canada), an allegation strongly rejected by the MEA as “absurd and motivated.”

On Friday, Trudeau told reporters in a televised press conference that the Indian government is making it “unbelievably difficult” for life as usual to continue for millions of people in India and in Canada.

Earlier, the Canadian authorities also warned of a slowdown in visa processing times due to the reduction of employees at its diplomatic missions in India.