We have to protect this independence: Muhammad Yunus pledges to deliver a govt which assures safety to citizens

Dhaka: Muhammad Yunus on Thursday promised to deliver a government which assures safety to its citizens, as the Nobel laureate returned to the protest-torn Bangladesh from Paris to take oath as the head of the interim government following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

Yunus, 84, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work on microlending, was designated head of the interim government after President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday after Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled the country following widespread protests against her regime.

Yunus was in Paris for the Olympic Games. He returned to the country via Dubai.