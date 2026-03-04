'We will not be anybody's vassals': Spain's sharp response to Trump after trade threats

<p>Madrid: Spain "will not be vassals" to another country, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Wednesday following US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/will-cut-off-all-dealings-donald-trump-warns-spain-after-it-refuses-to-let-us-military-use-its-bases-for-strikes-on-iran-3919426"> Donald Trump</a>'s threats to cut trade with Madrid over its stance against Washington's attacks on Iran.</p><p>This comes a day after Trump said Spain has been 'uncooperative' with the US regarding the latter's military action in Iran. </p><p>"Spain has been terrible," Trump told reporters during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, adding that he had told Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to "cut off all dealings" with Spain.</p>.Donald Trump says he ordered strike on Iran over attack fears.<p>"We're going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don't want anything to do with Spain," he added.</p><p>The US had to relocate 15 aircraft, including refuelling tankers, from the Rota and Moron military bases in southern Spain after the Spanish government said it would not allow them to be used to attack Iran.</p>